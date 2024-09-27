STEELAGE Secures BIS Class A Certification for Modular Vault Solution

In a landmark achievement, STEELAGE, a prominent name in India's physical security sector for over nine decades, has become the first in the industry to secure the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Class A certification under IS 17541 for its Modular Vault Solution. This recognition cements STEELAGE's leadership in innovative and high-quality security products.

The Class A BIS certification is a testament to STEELAGE's dedication to excellence, ensuring that their Modular Vault Solution meets stringent regulatory requirements for protecting valuable assets. "Achieving the Class A BIS certification underscores our commitment to developing top-tier security solutions. Our R&D focuses on creating products such as Safes, Vaults, and High-Security Locks that fulfill the advanced security needs of various sectors," remarked Anirban Mukhuti, Head of Marketing and Product Management, Asia.

STEELAGE's Modular Vault Solution stands out with its advanced, flexible design, protecting high-value assets like cash, gold, and vital documents. Unlike traditional RCC Strong Rooms made of concrete, these modular vaults use standard-made panels, which offer superior strength and ease of installation. The panels boast reinforced burglary resistance and full protection across all six surfaces—walls, ceiling, and floor—unlike RCC rooms that cover only four walls.

Customizable and versatile, STEELAGE's modular vault panels can be tailored to fit specific room dimensions and shapes, providing an optimal balance between security and usable space. Known for the most extensive installations of Modular Vault Rooms in India, STEELAGE serves sectors such as Banking, Jewellery, Cash-in-Transit, and Logistics. As security threats evolve, STEELAGE remains focused on enhancing its offerings to deliver the best protection for its clients.

