Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost at Regional Industry Conclave

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed that the state received investment proposals totaling Rs 23,181 crore during the Regional Industry Conclave. The significant portion of these investments is allocated to the Bundelkhand region. These proposals are expected to generate 27,375 employment opportunities, with both large industries and MSMEs contributing to the growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost at Regional Industry Conclave
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) attracted investment proposals worth Rs 23,181 crore. The event, held in Bundelkhand, saw 60% of these proposals aimed at the region, he stated.

Yadav disclosed that these investments are expected to generate 27,375 jobs. Large industries accounted for Rs 22,241 crore, while Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contributed Rs 940 crore. Additionally, Letters of Intent were issued to 96 units for 240 acres of land, promising Rs 1,560 crore in investments and 5,900 new jobs.

Among the major proposals were Rs 3,200 crore from Pacific Meta Steel in Niwari district, Rs 1,700 crore from Data Centrics in Surkhi, Sagar district, and Rs 2,000 crore from Eco Cement in Panna district. Other notable investments include Fly Ola, Bansal Group, and Insolation Green Energy Limited. Yadav also announced initiatives like setting up a Mega Industrial Park and a new bank branch, and promoting the ODOP scheme. The next 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investor Summit 2025' is scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024