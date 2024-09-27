Madhya Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost at Regional Industry Conclave
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed that the state received investment proposals totaling Rs 23,181 crore during the Regional Industry Conclave. The significant portion of these investments is allocated to the Bundelkhand region. These proposals are expected to generate 27,375 employment opportunities, with both large industries and MSMEs contributing to the growth.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) attracted investment proposals worth Rs 23,181 crore. The event, held in Bundelkhand, saw 60% of these proposals aimed at the region, he stated.
Yadav disclosed that these investments are expected to generate 27,375 jobs. Large industries accounted for Rs 22,241 crore, while Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contributed Rs 940 crore. Additionally, Letters of Intent were issued to 96 units for 240 acres of land, promising Rs 1,560 crore in investments and 5,900 new jobs.
Among the major proposals were Rs 3,200 crore from Pacific Meta Steel in Niwari district, Rs 1,700 crore from Data Centrics in Surkhi, Sagar district, and Rs 2,000 crore from Eco Cement in Panna district. Other notable investments include Fly Ola, Bansal Group, and Insolation Green Energy Limited. Yadav also announced initiatives like setting up a Mega Industrial Park and a new bank branch, and promoting the ODOP scheme. The next 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investor Summit 2025' is scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth Unemployment Crisis Deepens Amid Economic Woes in Pakistan
Youth Unemployment Takes Center Stage in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Congress Accuses BJP of Misleading on J&K Employment Crisis
Gangs mushrooming in Jharkhand under JMM-led govt's patronage involved in selling jobs: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally.
VP Kamala Harris Pledges to Cut Degree Requirements for Federal Jobs