Madhya Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost at Regional Industry Conclave

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) attracted investment proposals worth Rs 23,181 crore. The event, held in Bundelkhand, saw 60% of these proposals aimed at the region, he stated.

Yadav disclosed that these investments are expected to generate 27,375 jobs. Large industries accounted for Rs 22,241 crore, while Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contributed Rs 940 crore. Additionally, Letters of Intent were issued to 96 units for 240 acres of land, promising Rs 1,560 crore in investments and 5,900 new jobs.

Among the major proposals were Rs 3,200 crore from Pacific Meta Steel in Niwari district, Rs 1,700 crore from Data Centrics in Surkhi, Sagar district, and Rs 2,000 crore from Eco Cement in Panna district. Other notable investments include Fly Ola, Bansal Group, and Insolation Green Energy Limited. Yadav also announced initiatives like setting up a Mega Industrial Park and a new bank branch, and promoting the ODOP scheme. The next 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investor Summit 2025' is scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)