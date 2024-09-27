Russia Accuses West of Isolating Kaliningrad with Transport Restrictions
An aide to President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of attempting to isolate the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad by restricting the supply of goods via road and rail. Russia is forced to rely on sea routes to supply essential goods, with new transport vessels expected by 2028.
Kaliningrad, situated between NATO and EU members Lithuania and Poland, is crucial for Russia's Baltic Fleet. Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine ban the transport of certain goods to the region.
Nikolai Patrushev, a known hawk, asserted that 80% of essential goods couldn't reach Kaliningrad by land. Russia has turned to sea routes for supplies, utilizing a ferry between Kaliningrad and the Leningrad region. New specialized tankers and ferries, set for completion by 2028, are being developed to improve transport links.
