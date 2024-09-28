Rahul Gandhi: Simplify GST, Support Small Businesses to Combat Job Loss
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticized PM Modi's policies, alleging they have led to job losses. Gandhi emphasized the need to simplify GST and expand banking access for small businesses to foster job creation. He proposed several policy measures to aid MSMEs.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'monopoly model' of causing widespread job losses in the country. Speaking at an event hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) in Jammu, Gandhi stressed the importance of simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and opening up the banking system to small businesses as a means to promote job creation.
Gandhi highlighted the frustration felt by many young entrepreneurs and small-business owners, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, citing their struggles as indicative of the broader challenges faced by MSMEs across India. The former Congress chief criticized policies such as a flawed GST implementation and demonetisation, arguing that they have shifted India from a producing economy to a consuming one.
During a candid question-and-answer session, Gandhi outlined several policy proposals aimed at boosting local economies. These included improved access to capital for MSMEs, export incentives, and measures to alleviate tax burdens on businesses. The event saw active participation from business owners and private sector professionals, who voiced the specific challenges their industries face.
