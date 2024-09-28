Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Odisha Leaves Four Dead, Many Injured

A tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh fell on its side in Odisha's Balasore district, killing four and injuring 30. The incident occurred near Mahamadnagar Patna on national highway-60. Authorities are investigating the cause, and a 14-year-old boy managed to save seven passengers but lost his father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:28 IST
At least four persons were killed and 30 others injured when a tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh fell on its side in Odisha's Balasore district, police confirmed on Saturday. The tragic accident happened when the bus, en route to Puri, skidded off the road and tumbled into a paddy field near Mahamadnagar Patna on national highway-60, late Friday night.

Authorities said that the injured have been admitted to G K Bhattar hospital in Jaleswar, with 17 seriously injured individuals shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital. Ranjan Kumar Sethi, Inspector-in-charge of Jaleswar police station, stated that the bus was carrying around 57 passengers from Sidharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

A heroic 14-year-old boy, Tushar Mishra, managed to rescue seven people from the overturned bus but tragically lost his father, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, in the accident. The bus driver and conductor were reportedly missing from the scene, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

