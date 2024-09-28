Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Seven Lives, Leaves 14 Injured Near Dwarka

A tragic bus accident near Dwarka, Gujarat led to the death of seven people, including four children, and caused injuries to 14 others. The bus, trying to avoid cattle, collided with multiple vehicles. The deceased have been identified and are from Kalol and Dwarka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Devbhumidwarka | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic accident near Dwarka, Gujarat, seven individuals, including four children, lost their lives, and 14 others sustained injuries on Saturday evening, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51, when a bus traveling from Dwarka to Ahmedabad failed to avoid cattle on the road, leading it to jump the divider and collide with three oncoming vehicles.

Six of the deceased were in a minivan, and one was a bus passenger. The victims were identified as Hetalben Thakor (25), Tanya (2), Riyansh (3), Vishan (7), Priyanshi (13), Bhavnaben Thakor (35), and Chirag Ranabhai (25), with most hailing from Kalol in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

