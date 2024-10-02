Lebanon Restricts Flight Paths Amid Regional Tensions
Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamie announced that flights from Lebanon are restricted to taking off towards the west. This decision follows Iran's missile attack on Israel. Lebanese airspace was temporarily closed, and coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities led to the new precautionary measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:24 IST
BEIRUT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamie announced on Tuesday that flights were restricted to taking off towards the west. This move comes after Iran launched ballistic missiles towards Israel.
Earlier that day, Hamie had declared a two-hour closure of Lebanese airspace for all air traffic.
Hamie stated on the social media platform X that, after coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities, westward flights would continue until further evaluations could ensure air traffic safety in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Broadens War Goals to Include Northern Community Returns
Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Smriti Irani Highlights India's Unseen Financial and Healthcare Achievements
US Criticizes Israeli Military Actions in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
India Rebukes Iran's Supreme Leader Over Remarks on Muslim Treatment