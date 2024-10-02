Left Menu

Lebanon Restricts Flight Paths Amid Regional Tensions

Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamie announced that flights from Lebanon are restricted to taking off towards the west. This decision follows Iran's missile attack on Israel. Lebanese airspace was temporarily closed, and coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities led to the new precautionary measures.

BEIRUT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamie announced on Tuesday that flights were restricted to taking off towards the west. This move comes after Iran launched ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Earlier that day, Hamie had declared a two-hour closure of Lebanese airspace for all air traffic.

Hamie stated on the social media platform X that, after coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities, westward flights would continue until further evaluations could ensure air traffic safety in Lebanon.

