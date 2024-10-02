Lebanon Restricts Flight Paths Amid Regional Tensions

BEIRUT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Transport Minister Ali Hamie announced on Tuesday that flights were restricted to taking off towards the west. This move comes after Iran launched ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Earlier that day, Hamie had declared a two-hour closure of Lebanese airspace for all air traffic.

Hamie stated on the social media platform X that, after coordination with Cypriot aviation authorities, westward flights would continue until further evaluations could ensure air traffic safety in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)