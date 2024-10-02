Left Menu

US Boosts Flights Out of Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

The United States is collaborating with airlines to increase evacuation flights from Lebanon, offering more seats for American citizens. The move follows Israel's announcement of ground raids into Lebanon. Around 6,000 U.S. citizens in Lebanon have registered for updates, though not all seek to leave.

The United States is collaborating with airlines to provide additional flights out of Lebanon, increasing the availability of seats for American citizens, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday. This initiative comes in the wake of Israel's overnight declaration that its troops had initiated ground raids into Lebanon.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller informed reporters that approximately 6,000 U.S. citizens in Lebanon have registered with the department to receive information on how to leave the country. However, Miller noted that not all registered citizens are seeking assistance to depart.

This development is a reaction to escalating tensions in the region, amplifying concerns for the safety of American citizens in Lebanon.

