Sky High Tensions: Airspace Closures and Flights Diverted Amid Middle East Conflict

The escalating conflict between Israel and its neighbors reached new heights as Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting widespread airspace closures and flight diversions.

Many airlines, including Emirates, British Airways, and Lufthansa, rerouted planes to hubs in Cairo and Istanbul, causing congestion in these airports.

Eurocontrol issued urgent warnings to pilots over the conflict, leading to temporary closures of Jordanian and Iraqi airspace, further straining the already disrupted industry.

