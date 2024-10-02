Sky High Tensions: Airspace Closures and Flights Diverted Amid Middle East Conflict
Israel's neighbors closed airspace and diverted flights as Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering a major disruption in air traffic. Airlines were forced to reroute flights to alternative hubs like Cairo and Istanbul. Earlier, Eurocontrol issued warnings to pilots, and airspaces over Jordan and Iraq were temporarily closed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 08:54 IST
The escalating conflict between Israel and its neighbors reached new heights as Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting widespread airspace closures and flight diversions.
Many airlines, including Emirates, British Airways, and Lufthansa, rerouted planes to hubs in Cairo and Istanbul, causing congestion in these airports.
Eurocontrol issued urgent warnings to pilots over the conflict, leading to temporary closures of Jordanian and Iraqi airspace, further straining the already disrupted industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict
Alaska Airlines CEO Confirms Significant Improvements in Boeing's Production
American Airlines Seeks Delay in Resuming Additional China Flights
British Foreign Secretary Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Middle East Conflict
Global Airlines Adjust Operations Amid Middle East Tensions