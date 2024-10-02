Left Menu

Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives in Pune

A helicopter belonging to a private aviation firm crashed and caught fire in Pune's Bavdhan area, killing three individuals. The victims, identified as two pilots and an engineer, were en route from Oxford Golf Course to Juhu, Mumbai. The crash's cause remains unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:38 IST
Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of three individuals in Pune's Bavdhan area early Wednesday morning. The ill-fated helicopter, operated by a Delhi-based private aviation company, departed from the Oxford Golf Course helipad and was bound for Juhu in Mumbai.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased include two pilots and an engineer. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 am near a hilly terrain close to the Oxford Golf Course.

Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police, Vinaykumar Choubey, confirmed the fatalities and stated that emergency response teams and fire department vehicles have been deployed to the crash site. The cause of the tragic crash is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024