Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives in Pune
A helicopter belonging to a private aviation firm crashed and caught fire in Pune's Bavdhan area, killing three individuals. The victims, identified as two pilots and an engineer, were en route from Oxford Golf Course to Juhu, Mumbai. The crash's cause remains unidentified.
A tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of three individuals in Pune's Bavdhan area early Wednesday morning. The ill-fated helicopter, operated by a Delhi-based private aviation company, departed from the Oxford Golf Course helipad and was bound for Juhu in Mumbai.
Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased include two pilots and an engineer. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 am near a hilly terrain close to the Oxford Golf Course.
Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police, Vinaykumar Choubey, confirmed the fatalities and stated that emergency response teams and fire department vehicles have been deployed to the crash site. The cause of the tragic crash is still under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
