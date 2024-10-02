Railway Minister Announces Rs 60,000 Crore Investment Opportunity in West Bengal

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday revealed a staggering Rs 60,000-crore investment opportunity for the railways in West Bengal at an event in Sealdah station. However, the completion of 61 pending projects hinges on resolving land handover issues with the state government, which Vaishnaw urged to set politics aside in favor of public welfare.

Vaishnaw cited the expansion of Kolkata's Metro network from 28 km in 2014 to 38 km today, crediting development milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also noted the tripling of the railway development allocation in Bengal to Rs 13,941 crore, a significant increase from previous years.

In addressing safety concerns, Vaishnaw highlighted the successful implementation of the Kavach 4.2 safety system, covering 2,000 km of railway tracks and ensuring enhanced safety measures. He pointed out that annual railway accidents have dropped by more than 60% in the past decade, thanks to technology advancements and improved maintenance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)