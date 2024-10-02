Left Menu

Air Kerala Announces Key Appointments to Bolster Operations and Security

Startup airline Air Kerala has appointed experienced aviator C S Randhawa as vice-president for operations and aviation security expert Ashutosh Vashishth as vice-president for security. The Kochi-based airline aims to start operations early next year and is currently working on securing an air operator certificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:35 IST
Startup airline Air Kerala announced key appointments on Wednesday, naming seasoned aviator C S Randhawa as vice-president for operations and aviation security expert Ashutosh Vashishth as vice-president for security.

The Kochi-based company, which received the civil aviation ministry's approval in July, is in the process of securing an air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The airline plans to launch services early next year.

Last month, Air Kerala appointed aviation industry veteran Harish Kutty as its Chief Executive Officer. Company Chairman Afi Ahmed welcomed the new appointments, emphasizing that their experience and dedication will enhance the airline's commitment to safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

