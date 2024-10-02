Left Menu

Railway Line Explosion in Jharkhand Disrupts Coal Transport

An explosion damaged a railway line operated by NTPC in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, hindering coal transport. The incident occurred near Ranga village, and criminal gangs are suspected. An investigation has been initiated, with 470 cm of track reported as destroyed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:55 IST
Railway Line Explosion in Jharkhand Disrupts Coal Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion has severely damaged a railway line operated by NTPC in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, disrupting the transport of coal. The incident occurred near Ranga village in the Barhet police station area around midnight, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj, Amit Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident, stating, 'We have started an investigation.' Preliminary findings suggest criminal gangs may be behind the explosion.

The affected railway line is not part of the Indian Railway network but is used by NTPC for transporting coal from Godda's Lalmatia mines to its power plant in Farakka, West Bengal. The explosion destroyed approximately 470 cm of the track, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024