Railway Line Explosion in Jharkhand Disrupts Coal Transport

An explosion has severely damaged a railway line operated by NTPC in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, disrupting the transport of coal. The incident occurred near Ranga village in the Barhet police station area around midnight, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj, Amit Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident, stating, 'We have started an investigation.' Preliminary findings suggest criminal gangs may be behind the explosion.

The affected railway line is not part of the Indian Railway network but is used by NTPC for transporting coal from Godda's Lalmatia mines to its power plant in Farakka, West Bengal. The explosion destroyed approximately 470 cm of the track, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)