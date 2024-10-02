Railway Line Explosion in Jharkhand Disrupts Coal Transport
An explosion damaged a railway line operated by NTPC in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, hindering coal transport. The incident occurred near Ranga village, and criminal gangs are suspected. An investigation has been initiated, with 470 cm of track reported as destroyed.
- Country:
- India
An explosion has severely damaged a railway line operated by NTPC in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, disrupting the transport of coal. The incident occurred near Ranga village in the Barhet police station area around midnight, according to police officials.
Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj, Amit Kumar Singh, confirmed the incident, stating, 'We have started an investigation.' Preliminary findings suggest criminal gangs may be behind the explosion.
The affected railway line is not part of the Indian Railway network but is used by NTPC for transporting coal from Godda's Lalmatia mines to its power plant in Farakka, West Bengal. The explosion destroyed approximately 470 cm of the track, authorities said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- explosion
- Jharkhand
- NTPC
- coal
- transport
- criminal gangs
- investigation
- Sahibganj
- track damage
ALSO READ
Dutch King's Speech Highlights Government's Migration Dilemma Amid Coalition Tensions
Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector
IIT Alumni's ₹700 Crore Boost for Goa's Public Transport
Train Derailment Disrupts Coal Supply to Suratgarh Power Plant
Yadav calls for thoughtful use of fossil fuels and development of sustainable, Inclusive low-carbon transport systems