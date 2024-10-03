Left Menu

Gandhi Jayanti Gift: Wage Boost for Khadi Artisans Nationwide

On Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian government announced a wage hike for Khadi artisans. Spinners receive a 25% wage increase and weavers 7%, effective October 2, 2024. KVIC's Manoj Kumar highlighted Prime Minister Modi's influence on the wage hikes, marking a significant uplift for rural Indian artisans.

Updated: 03-10-2024 09:51 IST
Gandhi Jayanti Gift: Wage Boost for Khadi Artisans Nationwide
Representative Image (Image courtesy/Khadi India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian government has announced a substantial wage increase for Khadi artisans nationwide. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), operating under the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has formalized this wage hike.

According to Manoj Kumar, Chairman of KVIC, artisans involved in spinning yarn will witness a 25% rise in their earnings, whereas those working on looms will benefit from a 7% increment. Celebrating the initiative, a special discount on Khadi and Village Industries products was unveiled at Khadi Bhavan in New Delhi and branches countrywide.

The wage adjustments, effective from October 2, 2024, were initially revealed during a ceremony in Porbandar on PM Narendra Modi's birthday. Kumar attributed the wage increases to Modi's leadership, which has seen artisan wages climb significantly over his decade in office, fostering rural economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

