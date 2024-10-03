Global Markets React to Fluctuating Economic Policies

Asian shares retreated from a recent peak on Thursday, as the momentum in Hong Kong's markets paused. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index surged amid diminished expectations for monetary tightening, providing a lift to local stocks. Globally, markets were mixed with various indices reflecting regional economic developments.

The decline in European and U.S. futures indicated cautious sentiment among investors. Key market players, such as the Bank of England and Bank of Japan, issued statements that influenced currency markets, with notable movements in both the yen and sterling.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East created worries about oil supply, leading to a rise in crude prices. Additionally, gold maintained its attractiveness as a safe haven amidst ongoing economic and political uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)