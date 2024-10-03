Left Menu

Adani and Google Join Forces for Clean Energy Future in India

The Adani Group partners with Google to enhance sustainability and promote renewable energy in India. The collaboration involves a solar-wind hybrid project in Gujarat, expected to start operations in 2025. This initiative aligns with Google's carbon-free energy goals and supports industrial decarbonisation across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group and Google have announced a strategic collaboration to advance sustainability and elevate clean energy efforts in India. This partnership will see Adani harness renewable energy from a pioneering solar-wind hybrid project in Khavda, Gujarat, anticipated to launch commercial operations by the third quarter of 2025.

As a leader in renewable energy solutions, Adani aims to provide bespoke renewable energy services to commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors, facilitating a reduction in their carbon emissions while fulfilling their energy demands. The company's forward-looking strategy focuses on bolstering the merchant and C&I landscape to foster industrial decarbonisation across India.

The partnership is instrumental in supporting Google's aspirational 24/7 carbon-free energy target, ensuring its cloud operations in India are powered by sustainable energy. The collaboration underscores Google's commitment to sustainable growth in India, while Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) spearheads the nation's clean energy transition as the largest renewable energy firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

