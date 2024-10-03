Sterling's Struggle: Pound Faces Significant Drop
Sterling faced its largest daily drop against the euro and dollar in months as investors sought safer assets after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey suggested possible policy easing. The pound's decline came amid market shifts, rising bond yields, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Sterling faced one of its steepest declines in recent times against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday. This downturn followed comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinting at possible acceleration in policy easing, compelling investors to pivot towards safer havens.
The pound, viewed as a riskier currency that gains with equities, saw significant losses as euro/sterling saw its largest uptick since December 2022. Neil Jones from TJM Europe noted that Bailey's remarks were crucial in altering market expectations, leading many investors to rethink their positions.
Adding to this financial turbulence, rising tensions in the Middle East buoyed the dollar while UK bond yields were affected by speculation surrounding the new British government's budget plan and potential increased debt issuance. Updates on U.S. jobs data are awaited for further economic insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
