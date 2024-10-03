Chennai Metro Phase-II Expansion Approved by Cabinet
The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of three corridors under Chennai Metro Rail's Phase-II, totaling 118.9 km with 128 stations. The project, costing Rs 63,246 crore, will expand the metro network to 173 km by 2027, significantly boosting the city’s infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards expanding Chennai's urban infrastructure, the Union Cabinet on Thursday greenlit the construction of three major corridors as part of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project, an official statement confirmed.
The approved extension will cover 118.9 km and include 128 new metro stations, marking a substantial growth in the city's transportation network. Included in the plans are corridors from Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass.
The project's completion is slated for 2027 at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. This development will extend Chennai's metro rail network to a total of 173 km, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming urban transit facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- Metro
- Rail
- Phase-II
- Infrastructure
- Cabinet
- Expansion
- Urban
- Government
- Project
ALSO READ
Delhi CM-designate Atishi and her cabinet to take oath on September 21: AAP.
President Droupadi Murmu Honors Sanitation Workers and Initiates Major Infrastructure Project in MP
Mukesh Ahlawat to be new face in Delhi cabinet; 4 ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain retained: AAP.
BJP Haryana Manifesto Pledges Jobs, Women's Assistance, and Infrastructure Development
Salesforce Eyes Expansion in India with New Space and Domestic Growth