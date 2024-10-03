Chennai Metro Phase-II Expansion Approved by Cabinet

In a significant step towards expanding Chennai's urban infrastructure, the Union Cabinet on Thursday greenlit the construction of three major corridors as part of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II project, an official statement confirmed.

The approved extension will cover 118.9 km and include 128 new metro stations, marking a substantial growth in the city's transportation network. Included in the plans are corridors from Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass.

The project's completion is slated for 2027 at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. This development will extend Chennai's metro rail network to a total of 173 km, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming urban transit facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)