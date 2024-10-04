Rising Standards: RPF Training Centers Modernization Unveiled
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 35 crore grant for modernizing Railway Protection Force training centers with a focus on women personnel. An additional Rs 5.5 crore was allocated for the dog squad in Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to enhance RPF capabilities and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to bolster the capabilities of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared a grant of Rs 35 crore for the modernization of zonal training centres. This initiative focuses on improving facilities for women personnel, as highlighted during the 40th Raising Day Parade event in Nasik.
The Railway Ministry disclosed an additional Rs 5.5 crore allocation for the dog squad's zonal training centre in Tamil Nadu, aimed at ramping up specialized training infrastructure. Such measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance RPF's operational readiness and effectiveness.
Highlighting the RPF's commendable use of modern technology to enhance security, Minister Vaishnaw ensured the provision of advanced protective gear for the force. Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also rolling out new age trains like Vande Bharat to provide a comfortable, fast, and affordable travel experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infiltrators vote bank of RJD, Congress, JMM; I promise to drive out illegal immigrants: Amit Shah at BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in J'khand.
Will write to Centre to grant Kejriwal accommodation, hope we will not have to fight legal battle for this: AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
Stringent Conditions Imposed as Prime Accused in Malayalam Actress Assault Case Granted Bail
EU Grants €35 Billion Loan to War-Stricken Ukraine
Controversy Over Migrants' Aadhaar Details Spurs Demands for Verification in Himachal Pradesh