Left Menu

Rising Standards: RPF Training Centers Modernization Unveiled

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 35 crore grant for modernizing Railway Protection Force training centers with a focus on women personnel. An additional Rs 5.5 crore was allocated for the dog squad in Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to enhance RPF capabilities and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:18 IST
Rising Standards: RPF Training Centers Modernization Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the capabilities of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared a grant of Rs 35 crore for the modernization of zonal training centres. This initiative focuses on improving facilities for women personnel, as highlighted during the 40th Raising Day Parade event in Nasik.

The Railway Ministry disclosed an additional Rs 5.5 crore allocation for the dog squad's zonal training centre in Tamil Nadu, aimed at ramping up specialized training infrastructure. Such measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance RPF's operational readiness and effectiveness.

Highlighting the RPF's commendable use of modern technology to enhance security, Minister Vaishnaw ensured the provision of advanced protective gear for the force. Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also rolling out new age trains like Vande Bharat to provide a comfortable, fast, and affordable travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024