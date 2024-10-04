Rising Standards: RPF Training Centers Modernization Unveiled

In a significant move to bolster the capabilities of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared a grant of Rs 35 crore for the modernization of zonal training centres. This initiative focuses on improving facilities for women personnel, as highlighted during the 40th Raising Day Parade event in Nasik.

The Railway Ministry disclosed an additional Rs 5.5 crore allocation for the dog squad's zonal training centre in Tamil Nadu, aimed at ramping up specialized training infrastructure. Such measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance RPF's operational readiness and effectiveness.

Highlighting the RPF's commendable use of modern technology to enhance security, Minister Vaishnaw ensured the provision of advanced protective gear for the force. Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also rolling out new age trains like Vande Bharat to provide a comfortable, fast, and affordable travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)