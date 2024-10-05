Left Menu

British Government Charters Flight for Citizens Leaving Lebanon

The British government has arranged a chartered flight for its citizens wishing to exit Lebanon. With over 250 British nationals already evacuated, the government continues to monitor the situation as no further scheduled flights are currently available.

Updated: 05-10-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 02:12 IST
The British government has stepped in by chartering a flight this Sunday for citizens eager to leave Lebanon. The move comes amid a backdrop of suspended scheduled flights.

In a statement released on Friday, the British foreign ministry confirmed the action, emphasizing its commitment to the safety of its nationals overseas.

Over 250 British citizens have already been evacuated on similar government-assisted flights. As the foreign ministry closely reviews the evolving situation, it urges remaining nationals in Lebanon to consider utilizing the chartered flight service.

