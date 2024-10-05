British Government Charters Flight for Citizens Leaving Lebanon

The British government has stepped in by chartering a flight this Sunday for citizens eager to leave Lebanon. The move comes amid a backdrop of suspended scheduled flights.

In a statement released on Friday, the British foreign ministry confirmed the action, emphasizing its commitment to the safety of its nationals overseas.

Over 250 British citizens have already been evacuated on similar government-assisted flights. As the foreign ministry closely reviews the evolving situation, it urges remaining nationals in Lebanon to consider utilizing the chartered flight service.

