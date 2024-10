Worldwide Evacuation Plans from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

Amid an intensifying conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah-backed by Iran in Lebanon, countries worldwide are implementing contingency plans to evacuate their nationals. Despite no full-scale evacuations being initiated, nations such as Australia, Belgium, and Brazil are taking precautionary measures, including chartering flights.

Australia, for instance, is organizing hundreds of commercial and military transport seats, facilitating Australian citizens' safe exit via Cyprus. In parallel, Brazil dispatched an Air Force Airbus A330 to repatriate its nationals, and Belgium urges its citizens to leave promptly.

Other countries, including Canada, China, Germany, and Japan, are also activating or planning similar evacuation strategies. Commercial flights from Lebanon see heightened demand, with many trying to escape the volatile situation on their means. Governments remain poised to take action as tensions simmer further.

