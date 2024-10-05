Left Menu

Riding the Revenue Highway: A Look at India's Road Logistics Growth

The Indian road logistics industry is projected to see a 6-9% revenue growth in FY2024-25, following a 4.6% growth in FY2023-24. Supported by government measures, sectors like e-commerce and FMCG drive demand. Profit margins are expected to stabilize at 11-12%, amidst inflationary pressures.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:24 IST
The Indian road logistics sector is poised for potential growth, with revenues projected to increase by up to 9% in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to Icra. This growth follows a 4.6% rise recorded in the 2023-24 period. The sector saw Rs 23,273 crore in revenue last year.

With the government's supportive policies and ongoing demands from dynamic segments such as e-commerce, FMCG, retail, and pharmacological goods, the sector is anticipating a stable outlook. However, last year's growth was hampered by high inflation, inconsistent monsoons, and other economic stressors.

Analysts expect operating profit margins to hover between 11-12% this fiscal year. Despite inflationary pressures, organised players in the industry are likely to maintain pricing advantages, bolstered by the supportive economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

