ITBP Bus Accident Leaves Seven Injured

A bus carrying 39 jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, injuring seven on Saturday, officials reported.

The incident occurred near Takshila around 3:45 pm, with the injured jawans being transported by ambulance to the Primary Health Center in Fakot for treatment. Officials stated that the injuries were minor.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt mentioned that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)