ITBP Bus Accident Leaves Seven Injured
Seven jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were injured after their bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway. The accident occurred near Takshila, affecting 39 jawans onboard. The injured were taken to a local health center with minor injuries. The cause of the accident remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:58 IST
A bus carrying 39 jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, injuring seven on Saturday, officials reported.
The incident occurred near Takshila around 3:45 pm, with the injured jawans being transported by ambulance to the Primary Health Center in Fakot for treatment. Officials stated that the injuries were minor.
District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt mentioned that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.
