Left Menu

ITBP Bus Accident Leaves Seven Injured

Seven jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were injured after their bus overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway. The accident occurred near Takshila, affecting 39 jawans onboard. The injured were taken to a local health center with minor injuries. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:58 IST
ITBP Bus Accident Leaves Seven Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bus carrying 39 jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, injuring seven on Saturday, officials reported.

The incident occurred near Takshila around 3:45 pm, with the injured jawans being transported by ambulance to the Primary Health Center in Fakot for treatment. Officials stated that the injuries were minor.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt mentioned that the cause of the accident is still being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024