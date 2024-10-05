Mumbai Metro Line 3: Transforming Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BKC to Aarey section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, enhancing transportation in the region. The stretch includes 10 stations and connects major city areas such as the international airport. Project completion is expected between March and May 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut the ribbon on the BKC to Aarey section of Mumbai Metro Line 3, marking a significant milestone in the city's transit development. This section, containing ten stations, offers improved connectivity to key city areas, including the international airport.
This 12.69 km stretch is part of the larger 33.5 km Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line, recently greenlit by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety. The line is expected to support a daily ridership of 13 lakh passengers when fully operational, with services running every 3-4 minutes.
Forecast to be completed by May 2025, the metro's first phase is set to reduce road traffic by 35%, saving approximately 3.54 lakh liters of fuel and slashing 6.5 lakh vehicular trips daily.
