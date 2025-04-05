Revolutionizing Travel: Vrindavan Bypass Set to Transform Connectivity in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant development aimed at transforming regional connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the approval of a 15.34-kilometer-long, six-lane access-controlled Vrindavan Bypass in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. The project, with a budget of Rs 1645.72 crore, is anticipated to substantially cut down travel time and alleviate traffic congestion around the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan.

Gadkari, via a social media post, revealed that the project would operate under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), which combines public and private investments, thus accelerating project execution while minimizing financial risks for the government. The new bypass will connect three significant routes: National Highway 44 (NH-44), the Yamuna Expressway, and NH-530B, drastically reducing the travel time from 1.5 hours to just 15 minutes.

Moreover, the bypass will enhance access to Mathura and Vrindavan's religious sites and improve connectivity between industrial corridors, Gadkari emphasized. Earlier, he expressed confidence in the rapid advancement of India's road infrastructure, predicting that within two years, Indian highways will surpass those of the United States. He also projected that India will outpace the US in EV adoption and manufacturing within the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)