Left Menu

Boosting Steel Production Through Efficient Raw Material Usage

The Ministry of Steel has urged integrated steel companies to utilize iron ore fines after beneficiation due to limited reserves. It also suggests acquiring coking coal mines overseas to ensure competitive raw material prices. This move targets efficient resource use in steel manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:21 IST
Boosting Steel Production Through Efficient Raw Material Usage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Steel has issued a directive to integrated steel producers to utilize iron ore fines in their production processes, following a beneficiation process, to optimize the use of domestic resources.

According to unnamed sources within the ministry, there is guidance for these companies to explore acquiring coking coal mines abroad, aiming to secure essential raw materials at competitive prices.

This initiative underscores the limited availability of high-grade iron reserves in the country, prompting a shift towards the use of lower-grade ores and reduction of dependency on imported coking coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024