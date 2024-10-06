Boosting Steel Production Through Efficient Raw Material Usage

The Ministry of Steel has issued a directive to integrated steel producers to utilize iron ore fines in their production processes, following a beneficiation process, to optimize the use of domestic resources.

According to unnamed sources within the ministry, there is guidance for these companies to explore acquiring coking coal mines abroad, aiming to secure essential raw materials at competitive prices.

This initiative underscores the limited availability of high-grade iron reserves in the country, prompting a shift towards the use of lower-grade ores and reduction of dependency on imported coking coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)