Global Exodus: Nations Evacuate Citizens Amidst Escalating Conflict

Nations around the world are evacuating their citizens from Lebanon due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, Italy, Russia, and South Korea have initiated evacuation plans, either via military or commercial flights, to ensure the safety of their nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:30 IST
In response to escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, countries globally are executing evacuation plans to extricate their nationals from Lebanon.

Australia has commenced airlifts via Cyprus, Belgium is advising citizens to leave, and Brazil has dispatched a military aircraft as 3,000 nationals seek departure. China confirmed the evacuation of over 200 citizens.

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, urged nationals to evacuate, while Cyprus, Germany, Greece, and several others have instigated or planned evacuations. Military and diplomatic operations are in motion as nations strive to ensure the safety of their citizens amidst the volatile situation.

