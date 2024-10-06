Global Exodus: Nations Evacuate Citizens Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nations around the world are evacuating their citizens from Lebanon due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, Italy, Russia, and South Korea have initiated evacuation plans, either via military or commercial flights, to ensure the safety of their nationals.
In response to escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, countries globally are executing evacuation plans to extricate their nationals from Lebanon.
Australia has commenced airlifts via Cyprus, Belgium is advising citizens to leave, and Brazil has dispatched a military aircraft as 3,000 nationals seek departure. China confirmed the evacuation of over 200 citizens.
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, urged nationals to evacuate, while Cyprus, Germany, Greece, and several others have instigated or planned evacuations. Military and diplomatic operations are in motion as nations strive to ensure the safety of their citizens amidst the volatile situation.
