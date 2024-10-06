Left Menu

Samsung Strives for Resolution Amid Labor Strike in Tamil Nadu

Samsung officials met with Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries to address a labor strike at their Sriperumbudur factory. With 1,100 employees demanding better pay and conditions, the state has urged swift resolution. Samsung is negotiating directly to resolve issues while maintaining production.

  • Country:
  • India

Senior officials from Samsung convened with Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, to tackle a labor strike affecting their Sriperumbudur manufacturing facility. The dialogue follows instructions from Chief Minister M K Stalin, urging ministers to expedite a resolution to the ongoing industrial action.

Currently, approximately 1,100 of the 1,750 factory workers are on strike, demanding improved wages and working conditions since September 9. They insist on the registration of the Samsung India Workers' Union, supported by CITU, by the state government. Chief Minister Stalin directed ministers Rajaa, T M Anbarasan, and C V Ganesan to engage with both management and the workforce for a quick settlement.

Samsung maintains its commitment to employee welfare, emphasizing compliance with national laws. While production normalizes, the company negotiates directly with workers to address wage and benefit concerns, urging a return to work as the festive season approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

