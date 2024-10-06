Left Menu

Need for Humane Policies Towards Delivery Partners in Malls

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal urges for more humane treatment of delivery partners in malls after experiencing firsthand challenges. Goyal and his wife, Gia, worked as delivery executives in Gurugram, revealing obstacles like restricted access and lack of elevators. His insights highlight the need for improved conditions and closer collaborations with malls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has spotlighted the urgent need for malls to adopt humane policies towards delivery partners, drawing from his own experience as a food delivery executive.

Diving into the role with his wife Gia, Goyal sought firsthand insight into the systemic challenges delivery drivers face, particularly in Gurugram.

His findings revealed pressing issues, such as limited access and inadequate facilities for delivery staff, prompting a call for enhanced empathy and cooperation between malls and delivery services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

