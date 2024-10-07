Britain Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rising Tensions in Israel and Palestinian Territories

The UK government has urged its citizens to avoid travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) amid escalating tensions and outbreaks of violence in the region.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) specifically advises against any travel close to the Gaza border and stresses that only essential travel to other parts of Israel and the OPTs should be considered.

This advisory comes in response to an increase in violent clashes, prompting heightened caution for those considering travel to the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)