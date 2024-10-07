Left Menu

Mumbai's Aqua Line: Underground Metro Revolution Begins

Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor, phase-1 of the aqua line from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, began operations. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 12.69 km stretch. Regular service starts Tuesday. The line includes ten stations, a minimum fare of Rs 10, and uses the NCMC for ticketing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's urban transport landscape witnessed a historic transformation as the city's first underground Metro corridor, the aqua line, officially commenced operations on Monday morning. Stretching from the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to lush Aarey, the phase-1 stretch promises to redefine commuter convenience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this vital 12.69 km-long stretch of Line 3 on Saturday. His journey from BKC to Santacruz involved engaging interactions with students, project beneficiaries, and laborers pivotal in the line's construction. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has confirmed operations from Tuesday, ensuring services run from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.

Fares range between Rs 10 and Rs 50, accessible via the National Common Mobility Card, mobile app, or vending machines. With ten Metro stations including BKC and Aarey Colony JVLR, the aqua line integrates into Mumbai's growing Metro network, comprising the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova, Andheri West-Dahisar Line-2A, and Andheri East-Dahisar Line-7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

