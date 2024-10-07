Mumbai's Aqua Line: Underground Metro Revolution Begins
Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor, phase-1 of the aqua line from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, began operations. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 12.69 km stretch. Regular service starts Tuesday. The line includes ten stations, a minimum fare of Rs 10, and uses the NCMC for ticketing.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's urban transport landscape witnessed a historic transformation as the city's first underground Metro corridor, the aqua line, officially commenced operations on Monday morning. Stretching from the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to lush Aarey, the phase-1 stretch promises to redefine commuter convenience.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this vital 12.69 km-long stretch of Line 3 on Saturday. His journey from BKC to Santacruz involved engaging interactions with students, project beneficiaries, and laborers pivotal in the line's construction. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has confirmed operations from Tuesday, ensuring services run from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.
Fares range between Rs 10 and Rs 50, accessible via the National Common Mobility Card, mobile app, or vending machines. With ten Metro stations including BKC and Aarey Colony JVLR, the aqua line integrates into Mumbai's growing Metro network, comprising the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova, Andheri West-Dahisar Line-2A, and Andheri East-Dahisar Line-7.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi and Kishida Strengthen Bilateral Ties at Quad Summit
Prime Minister Modi's Vital US Visit: Quad Summit & UN Address
Prime Minister Modi's Strategic US Visit: UN Address and Tech Talks
Prime Minister Modi Champions Global Growth, Peace, and Cooperation at Quad Summit
Prime Minister Modi Reaffirms Commitment to Rhino Conservation on World Rhino Day