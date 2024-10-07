Left Menu

Cultural Unity Shines at Secunderabad's 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab

Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha is hosting the 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab at Keyes Girls High School, Secunderabad. This event epitomizes cultural assimilation, offering a melting pot of diverse regional ethos. The festival attracts a massive turnout from various communities, celebrating with traditional food, vibrant cultural programs, and celebrity performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:59 IST
Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social Worker's perspective of Sarvojanin Durgotsab 2024 organised by Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha at Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha is set to host the 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab at Secunderabad's Keyes Girls High School from October 7 to 13, 2024. The celebration aims to serve society by promoting cultural synthesis among different communities, transcending class, creed, race, region, and religion.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Vice President and Chairman of the Branding and Sponsorship Committee, emphasized the festival's ability to create a joyous platform celebrating virtues such as love, wealth, and beauty. 'Durga Puja is cherished by Bengalis who eagerly participate in these festivities,' added Subroto Ganguly, the General Secretary.

The event, one of the oldest and largest Durgotsabs in South India, draws crowds exceeding 400,000 over seven days, according to the Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha's President. While 80% of attendees are locals from diverse communities, the celebration is a significant cultural gathering during Dusshera, aiding in cultural assimilation and unity.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee noted the event's significance in fostering cultural ties among Telangana Bengalis, with the food court boasting over 50 stalls featuring dishes from all around India. The festival has also become a hub for IIT and IIM alumni gatherings, with cultural programs and celebrity performances enhancing the celebration's allure.

Throughout the festival, the sounds of traditional Dhak and Kasha drums evoke the spirit of 'Agomoni,' symbolizing the arrival of Goddess Durga. According to Bhattacharjee, the event offers an escape from daily burdens, fostering unity among people from diverse backgrounds, who come together in reverence of Ma Durga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

