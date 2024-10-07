Cultural Unity Shines at Secunderabad's 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab

The Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha is set to host the 59th Sarvojanin Durgotsab at Secunderabad's Keyes Girls High School from October 7 to 13, 2024. The celebration aims to serve society by promoting cultural synthesis among different communities, transcending class, creed, race, region, and religion.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Vice President and Chairman of the Branding and Sponsorship Committee, emphasized the festival's ability to create a joyous platform celebrating virtues such as love, wealth, and beauty. 'Durga Puja is cherished by Bengalis who eagerly participate in these festivities,' added Subroto Ganguly, the General Secretary.

The event, one of the oldest and largest Durgotsabs in South India, draws crowds exceeding 400,000 over seven days, according to the Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha's President. While 80% of attendees are locals from diverse communities, the celebration is a significant cultural gathering during Dusshera, aiding in cultural assimilation and unity.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee noted the event's significance in fostering cultural ties among Telangana Bengalis, with the food court boasting over 50 stalls featuring dishes from all around India. The festival has also become a hub for IIT and IIM alumni gatherings, with cultural programs and celebrity performances enhancing the celebration's allure.

Throughout the festival, the sounds of traditional Dhak and Kasha drums evoke the spirit of 'Agomoni,' symbolizing the arrival of Goddess Durga. According to Bhattacharjee, the event offers an escape from daily burdens, fostering unity among people from diverse backgrounds, who come together in reverence of Ma Durga.

