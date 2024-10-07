IYDF and Glory the Art Space Brighten Day for Cuttack Orphans
The International Youth Development Foundation and Glory the Art Space generously donated learning and living essentials to children at Swami Bichitra Nanda Kalyan Ashrama in Cuttack. Engaging activities uplifted spirits, while volunteers played a crucial role in fostering creativity and community. The event highlighted ongoing support needs for the orphanage.
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Glory the Art Space hosted a community-building event at Swami Bichitra Nanda Kalyan Ashrama in Cuttack, providing much-needed supplies to orphaned children. Attended by 40 children, the event focused on creating a joyous environment through interactive activities and artistic engagements.
Among the key contributions were educational materials and essential food items. The donations included 40 backpacks, 160 educational books, and 200 pens, along with 52 kilograms of rice and other staples. Prasanna Kumar Nanda, head of the orphanage, expressed gratitude, emphasizing the impact on the children's learning and nutrition.
Volunteers played a significant role, leading drawing contests and discussions to inspire and guide the children. The day concluded with a heartwarming lunch made from the donated provisions, fostering a sense of community. Organizer Santosh Kumar Patra expressed joy over the event's success but noted the children's longing for permanent homes. He pledged continued support toward improving their living conditions.
