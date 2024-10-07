Ratan Tata Dispels Health Rumors, Assures Public

In response to circulating rumors about his health, veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, has clarified that there is no cause for concern. Posting on the social media platform X, Tata, 86, described reports of his hospitalization as baseless.

Tata expressed that he is currently undergoing regular check-ups for age-related conditions but assured he remains in good spirits. He urged the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation about his health.

Tata's tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 saw remarkable growth, with significant acquisitions like Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover, leading the group into a global presence. His post mentioned his contributions as well as the challenges he faced following his retirement and succession.

(With inputs from agencies.)