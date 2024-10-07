Left Menu

Amazon Emerges as Top Choice for Consumer Electronics This Festive Season

According to a Counterpoint Research survey, Amazon.in is the preferred online marketplace for consumer electronics in India during the festive season. Trust, fast delivery, and a wide selection contribute to Amazon's popularity, with 61% of respondents choosing the platform over others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:44 IST
Amazon Emerges as Top Choice for Consumer Electronics This Festive Season
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon.in has been identified as the leading choice for purchasing consumer electronics online in India during the festive season, according to a study by Counterpoint Research.

The survey, which involved 2,000 participants, highlighted Amazon's strong trust factor, reliable and swift delivery, and a vast range of products as key reasons for customer preference, securing 61% of the respondents' votes.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 witnessed significant traction, with customer visits hitting nearly 11 crore in the first 48 hours, showcasing the platform's appeal among consumers seeking the latest devices and attractive offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024