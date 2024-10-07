Amazon Emerges as Top Choice for Consumer Electronics This Festive Season

Amazon.in has been identified as the leading choice for purchasing consumer electronics online in India during the festive season, according to a study by Counterpoint Research.

The survey, which involved 2,000 participants, highlighted Amazon's strong trust factor, reliable and swift delivery, and a vast range of products as key reasons for customer preference, securing 61% of the respondents' votes.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 witnessed significant traction, with customer visits hitting nearly 11 crore in the first 48 hours, showcasing the platform's appeal among consumers seeking the latest devices and attractive offers.

