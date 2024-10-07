Amazon Emerges as Top Choice for Consumer Electronics This Festive Season
According to a Counterpoint Research survey, Amazon.in is the preferred online marketplace for consumer electronics in India during the festive season. Trust, fast delivery, and a wide selection contribute to Amazon's popularity, with 61% of respondents choosing the platform over others.
- Country:
- India
Amazon.in has been identified as the leading choice for purchasing consumer electronics online in India during the festive season, according to a study by Counterpoint Research.
The survey, which involved 2,000 participants, highlighted Amazon's strong trust factor, reliable and swift delivery, and a vast range of products as key reasons for customer preference, securing 61% of the respondents' votes.
The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 witnessed significant traction, with customer visits hitting nearly 11 crore in the first 48 hours, showcasing the platform's appeal among consumers seeking the latest devices and attractive offers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
75% Will Abandon UPI If Charged: Survey
ASI Concludes Technical Survey of Puri's Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar
Judicial Officers Urged to Uphold Public Trust: Chhattisgarh CJ Ramesh Sinha
Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study
GMR Airports Limited Earns Spot in Newsweek's World's Most Trusted Companies 2024