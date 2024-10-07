India-UAE Food Corridor: A $2 Billion Boost to Agriculture and Jobs

India and the United Arab Emirates are collaborating on a significant agricultural initiative, launching a $2 billion food corridor aimed at enhancing Indian farmers' incomes and generating employment opportunities. This investment, confirmed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, seeks to establish a robust supply chain for the UAE and neighboring markets.

During the 12th India-UAE High-Level Task Force meeting on Investment, Minister Goyal outlined plans for food parks in India. These facilities, meant to bolster food processing capabilities, are expected to provide substantial employment and cement food security for the UAE.

A small working group, comprising central and state government representatives alongside UAE officials, is tasked with expediting the corridor's development. This venture, anticipated within a two-and-a-half-year timeframe, aligns with long-standing discussions about leveraging Indian agricultural produce for UAE's high-quality product needs.

