India and Maldives Forge New Economic and Maritime Blueprint

India and the Maldives are strengthening their ties with a focus on economic and maritime cooperation. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Mohamed Muizzu revealed a blueprint designed to recalibrate their relationship, following a period of tension over anti-India sentiments in the Maldives.

The leaders discussed an essential currency swap agreement, which provides the Maldives with USD 400 million and Rs 3,000 crore to alleviate foreign exchange concerns. The new plan introduces a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,' emphasizing strategic partnership.

Further actions include the launching of the RuPay card in the Maldives, inaugurating a new runway at Hanimaadhoo airport, and planning future connectivity through UPI. Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration in areas like port development, infrastructure projects, and tourism, signaling a robust future alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)