Left Menu

DGCA Issues Advisory on Boeing 737 Rudder Control Risk

The DGCA issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes about potential rudder failures. Prompted by a US NTSB report, the DGCA outlined safety measures, including prohibiting Category III B landing operations and enhancing training to handle rudder control issues. Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet operate these aircraft in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:59 IST
DGCA Issues Advisory on Boeing 737 Rudder Control Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent advisory for airlines using Boeing 737 aircraft. The alert highlights risks linked to the Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators in use on these planes.

The primary concern is the possibility of a jammed or restricted rudder control system. Indian carriers operating the Boeing 737, including Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, have been directed to conduct comprehensive safety risk assessments and enhance crew training to include these potential scenarios.

Furthermore, the DGCA has suspended all Category III B operations—landings in low visibility—until these risks are adequately addressed. This move aims to bolster safety and preparedness among flight crews, with the DGCA emphasizing the importance of simulating rudder-related issues during training exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024