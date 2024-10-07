DGCA Issues Advisory on Boeing 737 Rudder Control Risk

In response to a recent US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent advisory for airlines using Boeing 737 aircraft. The alert highlights risks linked to the Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators in use on these planes.

The primary concern is the possibility of a jammed or restricted rudder control system. Indian carriers operating the Boeing 737, including Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, have been directed to conduct comprehensive safety risk assessments and enhance crew training to include these potential scenarios.

Furthermore, the DGCA has suspended all Category III B operations—landings in low visibility—until these risks are adequately addressed. This move aims to bolster safety and preparedness among flight crews, with the DGCA emphasizing the importance of simulating rudder-related issues during training exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)