Pernod Ricard India Unveils Major Investment in Maharashtra

Pernod Ricard India announced a significant investment in Maharashtra, unveiling plans for a malt distillery and maturation facility with an investment of up to Rs 1,785 crore over a decade.

The foundation-laying ceremony in Nagpur marked the commitment to Maharashtra, promising economic growth, job creation, and enhanced agricultural opportunities.

With a production capacity of 13 million pure alcoholic litres, the facility is set to bolster India's standing in the global spirits market, aligning with Pernod Ricard's vision for a sustainable, economically vibrant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)