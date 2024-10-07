Pernod Ricard India Unveils Major Investment in Maharashtra
Pernod Ricard India will establish a malt distillery and maturation facility in Maharashtra, investing Rs 1,785 crore over 10 years. This initiative aims to boost local employment and agricultural diversity, enhancing India's role in the global spirits market with sustainable practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:06 IST
- India
Pernod Ricard India announced a significant investment in Maharashtra, unveiling plans for a malt distillery and maturation facility with an investment of up to Rs 1,785 crore over a decade.
The foundation-laying ceremony in Nagpur marked the commitment to Maharashtra, promising economic growth, job creation, and enhanced agricultural opportunities.
With a production capacity of 13 million pure alcoholic litres, the facility is set to bolster India's standing in the global spirits market, aligning with Pernod Ricard's vision for a sustainable, economically vibrant future.
