Punjab's Arthiya Strike Called Off After CM's Assurances

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has successfully persuaded the state's arthiyas, or commission agents, to cease their strike by pledging to advocate for their issues with the Central Government, according to a state communication.

The arthiyas, represented by the Arthiya Association of Punjab, had been striking to demand an increase in their commission fees. Mann assured that genuine demands would be considered sympathetically, though he noted that many issues fall under the Centre's purview.

The enhancement of the arthiya fee, a crucial concern causing significant financial loss, will be addressed at the national level. The state government remains committed to facilitating a smooth and efficient paddy procurement process, targeting the acquisition of 185 lakh metric tonnes this season.

