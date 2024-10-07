France and India Forge a New Era in Aeronautics and Space Collaboration
France and India are collaborating to establish an aeronautics cluster and an Indo-French campus for professional aeronautics and space training. The partnership, characterized as both strategic and universal, seeks to enhance defense and aerospace ties while promoting sustainable aviation fuel development and bolstering civil aviation capabilities.
- Country:
- India
France and India are embarking on a collaborative endeavor to establish an aeronautics cluster and a dedicated Indo-French campus focused on professional training in aeronautics and space. This initiative underscores the longstanding strategic partnership between the two nations in the fields of defense and aerospace.
At a conference organized by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, France's Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. He highlighted that 55% of French exports to India are in the aeronautical sector, amounting to 2.7 billion euros in the first half of 2024.
The partnership aims to not only fortify defense and aerospace ties but also support India's decarbonization efforts in transport, particularly through the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu echoed this vision, emphasizing the potential for a robust SAF supply chain partnership. Meanwhile, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury announced plans to increase component sourcing from India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
