Left Menu

France and India Forge a New Era in Aeronautics and Space Collaboration

France and India are collaborating to establish an aeronautics cluster and an Indo-French campus for professional aeronautics and space training. The partnership, characterized as both strategic and universal, seeks to enhance defense and aerospace ties while promoting sustainable aviation fuel development and bolstering civil aviation capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:45 IST
France and India Forge a New Era in Aeronautics and Space Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

France and India are embarking on a collaborative endeavor to establish an aeronautics cluster and a dedicated Indo-French campus focused on professional training in aeronautics and space. This initiative underscores the longstanding strategic partnership between the two nations in the fields of defense and aerospace.

At a conference organized by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, France's Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. He highlighted that 55% of French exports to India are in the aeronautical sector, amounting to 2.7 billion euros in the first half of 2024.

The partnership aims to not only fortify defense and aerospace ties but also support India's decarbonization efforts in transport, particularly through the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu echoed this vision, emphasizing the potential for a robust SAF supply chain partnership. Meanwhile, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury announced plans to increase component sourcing from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024