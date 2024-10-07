Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Argentinian Ties: An Economic Adventure

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino explored enhancing bilateral trade and investments. They discussed potential growth opportunities in energy, minerals, health, agri-tech, defense, and technology sectors. The meeting highlighted India’s robust digital framework and market mechanisms as attractive collaboration platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:38 IST
Strengthening Indo-Argentinian Ties: An Economic Adventure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside his Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino, has emphasized the potential for expanding trade and investment partnerships between the two nations. The duo, along with industry leaders, deliberated on various sectors, including energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defense, and technology.

Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share insights from the meeting. He posted about the 'fruitful' discussions aimed at bolstering the bilateral economic relationship.

The Indian minister underscored the growing collaboration opportunities spearheaded by India's strong market mechanisms and robust digital framework, paving the way for deeper economic ties with Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024