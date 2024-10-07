Strengthening Indo-Argentinian Ties: An Economic Adventure
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino explored enhancing bilateral trade and investments. They discussed potential growth opportunities in energy, minerals, health, agri-tech, defense, and technology sectors. The meeting highlighted India’s robust digital framework and market mechanisms as attractive collaboration platforms.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside his Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino, has emphasized the potential for expanding trade and investment partnerships between the two nations. The duo, along with industry leaders, deliberated on various sectors, including energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defense, and technology.
Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share insights from the meeting. He posted about the 'fruitful' discussions aimed at bolstering the bilateral economic relationship.
The Indian minister underscored the growing collaboration opportunities spearheaded by India's strong market mechanisms and robust digital framework, paving the way for deeper economic ties with Argentina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Argentinian
- trade
- investment
- energy
- minerals
- tech
- agri-tech
- partnership
- India
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York
PM Modi's Fruitful Roundtable with Leading US Tech CEOs in New York
PM Modi Meets Tech Leaders in US to Boost Innovation Ties
PM Modi Highlights India's Tech Potential during US Visit
PM Modi Highlights India's Tech Innovation in US Visit