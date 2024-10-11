Left Menu

France Imposes Curfew to Tackle Martinique Unrest

Amid escalating protests in Martinique over rising living costs, France has imposed new curfew measures. Public gatherings are banned until Oct. 14, and the sale of potential incendiary products is restricted. Disruptions at Martinique airport have forced flights to be rerouted to Guadeloupe.

In response to escalating civil unrest, France announced new curfew measures on Friday for its Caribbean island of Martinique. The island has recently been engulfed in violent protests fueled by anger over increasing living expenses.

The French administration in Martinique has banned public gatherings until October 14 and prohibited the purchase of materials that could be used in arson attacks.

Protests have also disrupted flights at Martinique's airport, leading to flights being redirected to the neighboring French island of Guadeloupe.

