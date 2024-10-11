France Imposes Curfew to Tackle Martinique Unrest

In response to escalating civil unrest, France announced new curfew measures on Friday for its Caribbean island of Martinique. The island has recently been engulfed in violent protests fueled by anger over increasing living expenses.

The French administration in Martinique has banned public gatherings until October 14 and prohibited the purchase of materials that could be used in arson attacks.

Protests have also disrupted flights at Martinique's airport, leading to flights being redirected to the neighboring French island of Guadeloupe.

(With inputs from agencies.)