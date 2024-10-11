France Imposes Curfew to Tackle Martinique Unrest
Amid escalating protests in Martinique over rising living costs, France has imposed new curfew measures. Public gatherings are banned until Oct. 14, and the sale of potential incendiary products is restricted. Disruptions at Martinique airport have forced flights to be rerouted to Guadeloupe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:56 IST
- Country:
- France
In response to escalating civil unrest, France announced new curfew measures on Friday for its Caribbean island of Martinique. The island has recently been engulfed in violent protests fueled by anger over increasing living expenses.
The French administration in Martinique has banned public gatherings until October 14 and prohibited the purchase of materials that could be used in arson attacks.
Protests have also disrupted flights at Martinique's airport, leading to flights being redirected to the neighboring French island of Guadeloupe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Martinique
- curfew
- protests
- living costs
- unrest
- arson
- safety
- Guadeloupe
- flights
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Clashes in Pakistan's Kurram District: Unrest Over Land Dispute Escalates
World Unrest: From Lebanon Ceasefire Talks to Nuclear Threats - This Week's Global Headlines
Fazlur Rehman Calls for Consensus on Constitutional Amendments to Avoid Political Unrest
Escalating Tensions: Israel Mobilizes Reserve Soldiers Amidst Lebanon Unrest
Middle East Unrest: Hezbollah Leader Killed, Tensions Soar