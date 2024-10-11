Left Menu

Kavarapettai Train Collision: Chaos and Fire

In Kavarapettai, Tamil Nadu, an express train collided with a stationary train, injuring several passengers. A fire quickly broke out near the train. At least two coaches have derailed, and emergency services have been deployed. Railway officials remain unresponsive to inquiries as the situation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An express train collided with a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, leading to fears of injuries among passengers, police sources revealed.

Following the collision, a fire erupted near one of the coaches, with limited details available about the incident, according to railway police. Rescue operations are underway as at least two coaches have reportedly derailed, and ambulances are on the scene, police stated. Railway officials have yet to provide comments or information regarding the mishap.

Kavarapettai lies close to Chennai, and efforts to contact railway authorities have been unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered about the full extent of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

