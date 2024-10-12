U.S. Consumer Health: A Key Indicator for Economic Resilience

The U.S. consumer's economic health takes center stage in the coming week as investors closely follow corporate earnings reports and retail sales data. These indicators are anticipated to confirm the ongoing economic resilience that has bolstered equity markets this month.

The benchmark S&P 500 is poised for its fifth consecutive weekly gain, approaching a new record high after a 21% rise this year. This surge is supported by promising economic data, defying previous summer slowdown concerns. Notably, a strong jobs report signals sustained economic growth as the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, a proven catalyst for stock market gains.

Key insights into consumer spending will emerge from upcoming earnings reports from companies like American Express, Netflix, and United Airlines, which are expected to provide a broad perspective on consumer activity, comprising over two-thirds of U.S. economic operations.

