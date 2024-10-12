Record Gains in Financial Stocks Propel Markets to New Heights

The S&P 500 and Dow reached record closing highs on Friday, buoyed by impressive quarterly results from top financial firms. JPMorgan Chase reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profits, leading to a 4.4% rise in its shares and boosting financial stocks.

Wells Fargo shares climbed 5.6% following its strong earnings announcement. This rally contributed significantly to the S&P 500 Financials index, marking it as the largest point boost for the index. BlackRock also posted gains, further solidifying the positive market sentiment.

Investors are optimistic about a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in November, spurred by moderated inflation trends. This sets a favorable tone for earnings reports in other sectors, indicating a soft landing for the economy.

