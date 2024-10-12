Left Menu

Boeing Cuts Jobs Amid Financial Turbulence

Boeing announces a 10% workforce reduction—17,000 jobs—as a strategic move to manage financial challenges. The planemaker faces ongoing strikes, delaying its 777X jet's delivery, and anticipates significant losses in the third quarter. The layoffs aim to pressure the workforce into resolution as Boeing navigates financial and labor disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 08:49 IST
Boeing Cuts Jobs Amid Financial Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing is set to cut 17,000 jobs, representing 10% of its global workforce, as part of a strategic reorganization due to financial pressures stemming from ongoing labor strikes. CEO Kelly Ortberg communicated the necessity to align with fiscal realities following halted production of several aircraft models.

The company has recorded substantial losses, including a $5 billion pre-tax charge related to its defense and commercial divisions. With a strike impacting production, Boeing has postponed its 777X jet delivery to 2026 and is actively dealing with union disputes, including filing an unfair-labor-practice charge.

Boeing's financial outlook remains precarious, prompting considerations for raising capital through stock sales. Analysts project a need for $10-15 billion to sustain its credit rating. The resolution of labor strikes and strategic restructuring remain pivotal in restoring Boeing's market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024