Accident Averted: Darbhanga Bagmati Express Passengers Safely Continue Journey

The Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train near Kavaraipettai, causing a delay. Passengers were transported by buses and special trains to Chennai Central before continuing to Darbhanga. No casualties were reported, and the causes are under investigation. The incident led to train rescheduling across the section.

Updated: 12-10-2024 09:24 IST
In a recent railway incident, the Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train near Kavaraipettai late last night. Emergency measures were promptly executed, with passengers being transported by buses and special trains to Chennai Central.

The Southern Railway efficiently facilitated the continuation of passengers' journey to Darbhanga by arranging a relief train. General Manager R N Singh confirmed no casualties, although seven to eight individuals sustained injuries. The cause of the misdirection at the switch is currently under investigation.

As a precautionary measure, the Southern Railway has rescheduled all trains passing through this section until further notice. Passengers were provided with food and water, ensuring their safety and comfort during the delay.

