Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Train Safety

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Indian government following a train accident in Tamil Nadu, highlighting recurring safety failures and lack of accountability. Despite numerous incidents, they argue that lessons haven't been learned, impacting countless families. The Railway Board claims no casualties from the recent collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lambasted the central government following a train accident in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that numerous lives have been lost in similar mishaps due to a lack of accountability.

Impassioned amidst increasing concerns, both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have pointed fingers at the government for not learning from past accidents, citing the recent collision between the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express and a stationary goods train.

Despite the Railway Board's statement that no casualties have been reported, the Gandhi siblings argue that the government's failure to ensure safe rail travel continues to endanger millions of passengers across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

