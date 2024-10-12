Left Menu

Railway Inspection Unveils Key Findings at Kavaraipettai Accident Site

A comprehensive statutory inspection was conducted at the Kavaraipettai rail accident site by A M Chowdhary, Southern Circle Commissioner of Railway Safety. The review addressed critical track, signal, and operational elements after a collision involving the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express and a stationary goods train.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A detailed statutory inspection took place at the Kavaraipettai rail accident site as A M Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, led the investigation.

Supported by senior officials from Southern Railway, the team examined the track, signaling systems, electronic interlocks, and related safety operations to assess the factors leading to the collision.

The incident, involving the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express colliding with a stationary goods train, prompted immediate transportation solutions for over 1,800 passengers, who eventually continued their journey to Darbhanga via a special train.

(With inputs from agencies.)

